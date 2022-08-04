The Daily Advertiser

Wagga City Wanderers will look to extend their winning streak to five when they face winless Weston Molonglo

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated August 4 2022 - 10:44am, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FULL-STRENGTH: Wagga City Wanderers key men Jacob Ochieng, Morris Kadzola and Nashwan Sulaiman will all be looking to back up their efforts from last Saturday when they take on Weston Molonglo on Saturday. Picture: Madeline Begley

WAGGA City Wanderers will look to continue their winning habits when they travel to Canberra to take on Weston Molonglo on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.