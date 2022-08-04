WAGGA City Wanderers will look to continue their winning habits when they travel to Canberra to take on Weston Molonglo on Saturday.
The Wanderers have won four straight to move into fourth position and would be short-priced favourites to extend that to five this weekend.
Weston Molonglo have lost all 15 of their games this season and sit on the bottom of the CPL table. The Wanderers have won both their prior meetings 4-2 and 3-0.
Wanderers coach Dave Leonard believes that adds a different kind of pressure for his team.
"We're on a run now and it's a game we're expected to win," Leonard said.
"It almost puts more pressure on then when you're playing a top team."
Leonard said the Wanderers will look to keep everything the same as they strive for consistency.
"For us, just to keep everything the same," Leonard said was the aim.
"I think we've seemed to found not a bad warm up, which we've been sort of changing throughout the season, trying to find that niche area where all the boys were comfortable doing what we're doing.
"We've been doing the same thing probably for the last month so it's just about continuing those procedures we've been doing and change nothing.
"I don't need to tell the boys how important this game is in consolidating where we're at."
The Wanderers go in with an unchanged line-up.
