The Daily Advertiser

Ag College chases key victory to secure finals berth

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
August 4 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ag College playmaker Anthony Taylor will take on Griffith for the first time after missing the earlier clash.

Ag College are looking to make the most of some luck to secure their place in the Southern Inland finals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.