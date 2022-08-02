The Daily Advertiser

Wagga District Court dismisses jail term appeal by Ngatokorua Orake for drink and disqualified driving

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated August 2 2022 - 5:07am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The corner of Leavenworth Drive and Bourke Street in Tolland where Ngatokorua Orake, 40, of Kooringal, was caught speeding and drink driving. Picture: Google Maps

A Wagga woman has failed in her bid to be released from jail for a string of serious driving offences, with the judge finding her offending had been "undaunted" by previous court orders.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.