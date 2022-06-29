The Daily Advertiser

Ngatokorua Orake jailed in Wagga Local Court for 'appalling' run of drink and drug driving

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated June 30 2022 - 4:11am, first published June 29 2022 - 8:30pm
The corner of Leavenworth Drive and Bourke Street in Tolland where Ngatokorua Orake, 40, of Kooringal, was caught speeding and drink driving. Picture: Google Maps

A Wagga woman has been jailed for up to 20 months over her latest offences after an "appalling" run of drink and drug driving incidents.

