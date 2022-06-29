A Wagga woman has been jailed for up to 20 months over her latest offences after an "appalling" run of drink and drug driving incidents.
Ngatokorua Orake, 40, of Kooringal, appeared in Wagga Local Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to multiple charges including failure to submit to an alcohol breath analysis.
Advertisement
She had previously been convicted of the same charge.
Orake also pleaded guilty to driving while suspended, driving with a low range prescribed concentration of alcohol, driving while under the influence of cannabis and methamphetamine, and driving while disqualified.
According to an agreed statement of police facts, Orake was observed speeding by police attached to Strike Force Puma South West Regional at 6.25pm on September 12.
Strike Force Puma was established by NSW Police Force Traffic and Highway Patrol Command to target high-risk drivers and those with a history of licence and drink and drug-driving offences.
Officers were conducting stationary speed enforcement duties on Leavenworth Drive in Mount Austin when they observed a Kia station wagon travelling westbound.
The officers used a LIDAR laser rangefinder to measure the Kia's speed at 96 kilometres per hour while overtaking another vehicle in a 50 zone.
Police caught up with the Kia after measuring its speed at 88 kilometres per hour in a 60 zone on Bourke Street in Tolland and stopped the vehicle a short time later.
Police observed Orake was driving and there was a "strong scent of intoxicating liquor emanating" from her.
Orake took 10 attempts to complete a roadside breath test and finally registered 0.134 before being arrested and taken to Wagga Police Station.
Orake then attempted a breath test three times under clear instruction but failed to provide enough breath for a sufficient sample to analyse.
Police observed Orake was moderately affected by alcohol, that her speech was slow and slurred, and she was uncooperative.
Orkae told police she consumed three cans of Jack Daniel's between 3pm and 6pm and didn't have anything to eat during that time.
Police offered Orake the services of doctor to take a blood test but she declined.
Orake was issued with a licence suspension notice and speeding infringement notices but in the months to follow she was pulled over by the Cootamundra Highway Patrol while driving on Leavenworth Drive in Mount Austin.
Officers observed that Orake appeared slightly affected by alcohol with bloodshot eyes and being talkative but uncooperative.
Orake blew 0.066 in a roadside breath test and her oral fluid tested positive for ice and cannabis.
IN OTHER NEWS
Advertisement
When asked about her drug use, Orake told police "I take it for the pain".
Orake was also caught driving while disqualified when travelling north on Zeigler Avenue in Kooringal at 8.55am on March 16.
In court on Wednesday, Orake's solicitor David Barron said his client suffered from PTSD following a knife attack in 2020.
"She is off the drugs and she has reduced her alcohol consumption to one or two drinks per month," he said.
Magistrate Philip Stewart said Orake had an "appalling" record with five similar offences.
Advertisement
"I do note that she is working now having been unemployed at the time of offending," Magistrate Stewart said.
Magistrate Stewart sentenced Orkae to 20 months in jail with a non-parole period of 12 months due to the special circumstances of mental health, drug and alcohol issues and it being her first time in custody.
Orake did not visibly respond to the sentence and she was taken into custody by NSW Corrective Services officers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.