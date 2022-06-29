Wagga's latest population statistics have provided some local optimism the LGA can reach its 100,000 population number by the estimated target of 2038.
Yesterday's Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) figures listed Wagga's population on Census night, August 10, 2021, at 67,609.
That figure is up from the previous Census' 62,385, showing an 8.37 per cent increase between 2011 and 2016 and an improvement on the 4.92 per cent increase between 2011 and 2016.
Wagga deputy Mayor Jenny McKinnon described the latest number as "really promising".
"I think it actually says quite a bit about Wagga as an attractive destination for businesses, for families and for people who are looking for jobs," she said.
Wagga's five year population growth of 8.37 per cent eclipses the growth shown across NSW of 7.91 per cent within the same period.
But despite the notable increase, a continued growth at the latest recorded rate would still only reach a 100,000 population by 2045.
Cr McKinnon acknowledged the recent rate of increase was lower than expected, but expected to see a build on that rise in the next Census.
"With COVID, we had a couple of years where everything was stagnant for everybody in Australia," she said.
"So, I think that slow down was to be expected.
Working with comparitively smaller population sizes, some surrounding LGAs have shown meaningfully less population growth than Wagga over the same five year period.
Between 2016 and 2021, Junee LGA increased its population from 6296 to 6415 for a growth of 1.9 per cent.
Coolamon LGA increased its population from 4315 in 2016 to 4385 in 2021 for a growth of 1.62 per cent.
Coolamon Shire mayor David McCann said that while the pandemic had a major impact on the LGA's recent population growth, he remained optimistic.
"What we are seeing since the census was undertaken last year is a significant amount of activity in land purchase and applications to develop land," he said.
"So, we feel very confident that Coolamon Shire will grow in the coming years.
"We're very much welcoming development whilst still trying to maintain a country-rural lifestyle."
Despite its smaller size, Lockhart LGA came close to matching Wagga's percentage increase with a 6.41 per cent growth, going from 3119 residents in 2016 to 3319 in 2021.
Showing the area's biggest growth is Narrandera LGA, which increased its 2016 population of 4375 by an impressive 30.24 per cent to 5698.
Wagga-based NSW Nationals MLC Wes Fang said the recently released Census figures don't entirely reflect the number of people who have moved to Wagga as part of a pandemic 'tree change'.
"I think there has been a significant movement of people looking to live outside of the metropolitan areas," he said.
"So, I expect the next census will have an even greater increase."
Mr Fang remained optimistic a target of 100,000 by 2038, give or take a couple of years, was "certainly achievable" and that community leaders should be prepared.
Committee 4 Wagga interim manager Scott Sanbrook also believed the 2038 target for Wagga's population growth remained achievable despite the slowing of recent migration numbers.
"I think the important thing to remember is that a lot of Wagga's major projects have not fully kicked into gear yet," he said.
"Developments such as the Inland Rail, the Riverina Intermodal Freight and Logistics Hub, the Special Activation Precinct, the Riverina Redevelopment Joint Venture.
"When some of these developments are up and running, we will see a much more senior significant rise in the population."
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
