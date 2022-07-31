Wagga has seen its native plant population majorly boosted over the weekend as local residents braved the cold weather to plant trees earlier today.
Organised by Wagga City Council, the planting of more than 1300 trees at Flowerdale Lagoon on the corner of Sturt and Olympics Highways was part of a National Tree Day initiative.
WWCC environmental officer Sam Pascall said rebuilding Wagga's natives was crucial.
"We've already lost 90 per cent of our original native vegetation since European settlement," she said.
Mrs Pascall said this year's tree planting location was deliberately chosen to help create corridors for native animals, who will eventually be able to use the bushland for feeding habitat and sheltering.
The day saw plenty of families and volunteer organisations like Turvey Park Girls Guides lending a helping hand.
"It's a great day for the kids, they can actually get dirty and they love hammering in the stakes and putting in the plants," Mrs Pascall said.
Volunteering her Sunday morning, local Margaret Tinnock said she was looking for the next place to lend her green thumb after covering her five acre Lake Albert property with trees.
"I've run out of places to plant trees," she said.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
