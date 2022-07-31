The Daily Advertiser

Wagga locals plant 1300 new native trees at Flowerdale Lagoon for National Tree Day

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated July 31 2022 - 7:51am, first published 7:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eltan Mestan and son Eddie, 2, volunteered their Sunday morning to help plant 1300 new native trees at Wagga's Flowerdale Lagoon. Picture: Madeline Begley

Wagga has seen its native plant population majorly boosted over the weekend as local residents braved the cold weather to plant trees earlier today.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.