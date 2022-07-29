A Wagga family is holding a big fundraising bash to raise awareness of suicide in the community.
The Neilsen family will host 'Nugget's fundraiser' on Saturday night in memory of their beloved son Jack 'Nugget' Neilsen who they lost to suicide in 2018.
Jack's mum Kara said since his death the family have thrown themselves into helping others notice the signs of ill mental health.
Sister Hannah remembers her older brother as a rascal who loved to stir her up, while Kara said he was an every day young bloke who loved fishing with mates and loved his footy.
"He'd always take [his dad's] boat out and something would come back broken," Kara said with a smile.
The family hope that by raising funds and awareness they can help save someone else's life.
Hannah said she's proud that since Jack's passing other men in their lives have been more open about mental health.
"I get a lot of Jack's mates come to me now, they open up a lot more," she said.
July 18 marked the fourth anniversary of Jack's death and through events like this, the family can keep a connection to their son and brother.
"You don't remember the sad times, you remember the good times and we celebrate him," Kara said.
''Nugget's fundraiser" is at the Ashmont Inn on Saturday.
The raffle starts at 6pm with local band Mobes from 8pm. All funds raised will go to the Murrumbidgee Men's Group.
In you or someone you know needs support, you can reach out to:
Beyond Blue - 1300 22 46 36. Lifeline - 131 114. MensLine Australia - 1300 78 978
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
