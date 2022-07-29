The Daily Advertiser

The Neilsen family will host 'Nugget's fundraiser' in memory of their son Jack 'Nugget' Neilsen

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated July 29 2022 - 8:21am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OPEN UP: Hannah and Kara Neilsen are preparing for a big night of fundraising in the memory of their brother and son, Jack 'Nugget' Neilsen. Picture: Les Smith

A Wagga family is holding a big fundraising bash to raise awareness of suicide in the community.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.