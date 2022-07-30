There have been two constants over the course of Wagga couple Lorraine and Michael Hickey's six decades of marriage - their unwavering care for one another and the sturdy white fridge they were given as a wedding gift.
The Tolland couple are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary, opening another chapter in a love story that first began at a St Patrick's Day dance at Berrigan back in 1958.
Advertisement
Lorraine was studying to become a nurse at the time and remembers the night they met as a fun-filled celebration, as young men and women from across the region danced the night away.
"In those days the dances were your social life - they were just lovely," she said.
"We were all dressed in green when we met for the first time. I liked him, but he thought he should kiss me on the first night and I said 'no you don't do that'."
In other news
But Lorraine was more than willing to give the young butcher from Berrigan another chance and the two soon started dating.
"I picked her out that night at the dance and it all went from then," Michael said.
Just four years later, the young couple got married in a morning wedding at Jerilderie.
One of Lorraine's most vivid memories of the day was a seemingly-endless supply of trifles, after her mother and her friends went somewhat overboard with the catering.
On that same day, Michael and Lorraine were gifted a brand new Kelvinator refrigerator which they still use to this day.
"The fridge is actually having the same celebrations as we are because it's out in the garage and still going as good as the day we got it," Michael said.
"It just keeps on going - they don't last that long normally do they?"
It may have been downgraded to now only holding drinks, but the fridge's perseverance still serves as a constant reminder of their own incredible achievement to stay married and in love for so long.
But the pair admit there is no secret to a lengthy marriage and that it instead comes down to hard work and a willingness to forgive.
"Some people say they never have an argument and well they must be pretty good," Michael said.
"We've been through a few dry creeks in our time but we get through them and we're still here. You've just got to work at it all the time."
Advertisement
The couple did not make it without a bit of luck, with Michael recently overcoming multiple serious health conditions and Lorraine miraculously surviving a very serious car crash.
"About three years ago, I was hit by a truck while driving to the pool and I'm lucky to be alive," she said.
"I was transferred to St George [Hospital] in Sydney and had a couple weeks down there.
"I'm lucky to still be walking around - though I've got a few bits and pieces in me now."
While reflecting on the hurdles they'd overcome together, both Lorraine and Michael described one another as "very caring".
Advertisement
They said some of the highlights of their 60 years together have undoubtedly been the birth of their son, his marriage and the births of their three grandchildren.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.