Police have barred a young man from driving in NSW after he was allegedly caught doing more than 160km/h on the Riverina Highway near Finley.
The 23-year-old driver from South Australia was pulled over by Deniliquin Highway Patrol officers just before 9am on Sunday, July 24.
Advertisement
The man was allegedly clocked driving 162km/h in his Holden Barina on a stretch of the highway about 5 kilometres west of Finley.
The speed limit on the Riverina Highway is 100km/h.
In other news
According to police, shortly after being stopped the 23-year-old told officers: "No excuse I can give you will be enough".
After being issued with a radar infringement notice, the man then allegedly said "wow, that's cheap".
Infringement notices for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h in NSW come with a fine of up to $2,547.
The South Australian man's privileges to drive in NSW were also suspended for a period of six months at the time of the offence.
His registration plates were not confiscated due to belonging to another state.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.