Gender will no longer define the uniform worn at Wagga High School, following a student-led push for a more inclusive and progressive system.
Since the start of term 3, the school has scrapped the idea of separate boys and girls uniforms, instead letting students choose from a selection of items.
Advertisement
Now any student can wear the grey slacks and shorts previously set aside for boys only, as well as the navy equivalents that were considered to be for girls.
The move to the gender-neutral school uniform was spearheaded by year 12 students Meg Mundy and Belinda Dennison, who felt it was a simple way to make all students comfortable.
In other news
The girls, who are both part of the school leadership team, launched the campaign last year after a teacher suggested making the uniform more inclusive.
For the next few months, the pair canvassed the idea with parents, teachers and their fellow students, all of whom were very supportive of the idea.
"I think it will make a big impact, especially for people who didn't feel comfortable wearing their 'assigned' uniform," Ms Mundy said.
Ms Dennison was hopeful the inclusive system would help make her fellow students more comfortable.
"I think it helps make everyone feel comfortable to know their uniform isn't labelling their gender," she said.
Chris Davies, the school's principal, said he was proud to see how supportive the students, teachers and parents have been.
"I think it's going to help students feel totally included no matter what they are feeling and what their orientation is," he said.
"It's a really exciting and positive change"
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.