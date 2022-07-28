The Daily Advertiser

NSW government ClubsGrants available to Wagga community groups facing cost of living pressures on fundraising

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
July 28 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Women's Shed president Ros Levett (left) and vice-president Patricia Douglass say their community group can survive on member fees but need grants and events for necessary extras. Picture: Tim Piccione

Wagga community groups can soon apply for government grant funding aimed at not-for-profit facility upgrades, as they contend with fundraising difficulties amidst rising cost of living pressures.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.