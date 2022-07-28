Wagga community groups can soon apply for government grant funding aimed at not-for-profit facility upgrades, as they contend with fundraising difficulties amidst rising cost of living pressures.
With continued grocery, fuel, electricity, gas and rental price increases and interest rate and inflation rises, community groups may begin to face greater difficulties with raising much needed funds.
Vice-president Patricia Douglass said Wagga Women's Shed rely on fundraising through community events, on top of annual member fees and activity fees.
"We survive on those [fees]," she said
"But if we want to do anything extra, that's where the grants come in."
The NSW government announced earlier this week it was making $6 million available across the state as part of ClubGrants for building or upgrading community group facilities.
"You need the grants to do the extras," Mrs Douglass said.
"At the moment, we've got one in the pipeline, putting in some outside lighting and security - that's through Riverina Water."
Holding a Bunnings sausage sizzle this Sunday for the first time in two years, Mrs Douglass said the pandemic has made a "dent in the budget" and in the number of members.
President Ros Levett said a successful sausage sizzle, which can return up to $1200 in fundraising or a market day held at the Beckwith Street grounds, which can fetch a few thousand, are big helps in covering rising utilities.
"Our insurance is a big one, power is a big one," she said.
"We're expecting because we've now got a garden on the go that our water is going to be another larger one, and just our ongoing rates."
With several streams of fundraising and community work income, Wagga Men's Shed vice president Peter Quinane said he hasn't yet seen the wallet-pinching impact of cost of living pressures on the group.
"That doesn't strike us at this stage but it might in 12 - 18 months time," he said.
"Things are going to get fairly tight.
"Interest rates are going to go up, inflation is going up, the cost of living is going up."
Although unconcerned, Mr Quinane anticipated things such as woodwork, metalwork and recycling done by Men's Shed for the community may dry up as people look to save money in the near future.
"We know how to look after our pennies and we will survive," he said.
CWA Riverina president Carol Grylls, who oversees a conglomeration of 15 sub-branches, said the historic community group faces its own challenges fundraising with current cost of living difficulties.
"It's one of those things that we have to carefully now have a good think about how much we do expect from our members," she said.
"Because some members are very lucky and fortunate, they might be self-funded retirees and they can afford to buy ingredients to do lots of baking or to travel with the cost of fuel.
"But we have to be very mindful of our ladies who are not in a fortunate position."
Applications for ClubsGrants open on October 10 and close on October 31, with local not-for-profit community groups able to apply for a grant amount between $10,000 - $200,000.
Despite only totalling 15 local members, Junee Rotary Club received $200,000 from the NSW government in 2021 for the installation of audiovisual systems in the Ex-Services Club.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
