An overgrown field that once housed horses in the middle of a suburban block will soon be stocked with more than a dozen new homes, as the centre of Wagga continues to fill in.
Wagga City Council has approved a development application for a new residential subdivision for a former stableyard just off Crampton Street in Central Wagga.
Put together by local company Jones Designs, the plans will see the 5600 square metre block redeveloped to include 16 new residential lots, which will then be filled with a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes.
Project designer Andrew Jones said the houses were the "most effective" way to utilise the land, which has lately been little more than an eyesore over neighbours' back fences.
"The former owner was using it as a stable for racehorses but he sold it so it's just been sitting idle for the last two to three years," he said.
Located just a stone's throw from the northern end of Fitzmaurice Street, the project is a rare chance to redevelop land in the otherwise packed centre of Wagga.
Roberson Construction business manager Jeremy Rowe, who has been contracted to build the homes, described the plans as a "unique opportunity".
"If you speak to any real estate agent in Wagga, the lack of stock on the market in Central is a common theme that pops up," he said.
"This is going to be something incredibly unique where 16 newly built units come to light in a sought after area."
Property experts have previously highlighted the importance of increasing density in the middle of the city if Wagga is to achieve the highly publicised population goal of 100,000 people by 2038.
Independent property valuer Chris Egan said residential subdivisions such as this will be vital to the continued growth of the city.
"If we want to see Wagga grow to 100,000 people we need to capitalise and get the most out of the existing infrastructure," he said.
"That site has been vacant for a considerable amount of time and land like that needs to be turned into a public purpose or into its best use - which is higher density residential."
Mr Egan said demand for higher density homes was also on the rise for many homebuyers.
"People want to live in nice, new, modern, swanky units ... and that's what the market needs to provide," he said.
According to Mr Rowe, the houses that will make up the new estate will "do justice to the area" and fit in with the rest of Central Wagga.
"The best way to describe them would be recycled brick and dark cladding," he said.
"They will have very much a modern and contemporary design but also one that fits in and keeps its value and attractiveness relative to the area."
There has already been interest from residents looking to move into the new subdivision once the houses are complete.
Mr Rowe said many of the inquiries had come from retirees or people looking to move off farms and larger properties.
The developers are now putting together the construction certificate for the project and are hoping to start civil works in September, before beginning to build the homes early next year.
"We're hoping we can be in a position where the first slabs can go down in February and then from that point we think it's probably an 18-month project," Mr Rowe said.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
