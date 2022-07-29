POLICE are on the hunt for five crooks who used stolen cars to carry out three ram raids in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The crime spree began when the utes were stolen from three separate motels on Ungarie Road and Neeld Street in West Wyalong.
Advertisement
One of the utes was used in a smash-and-grab on a service station in Neeld Street, with the offenders getting away with a quantity of cigarettes.
Another ute was used in a ram raid on a motorcycle shop on Main Street in West Wyalong, where two Husqvarna motorbikes were stolen.
Soon after, a 2009 white Toyota HiLux carrying the two stolen motorbikes and an unknown vehicle pulled up at a service station in Wollongough Street, Ungarie and two offenders smashed the front door and stole cash from the premises.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The break-ins all occurred between 3am and 4am on Thursday.
The third stolen vehicle - a white Holden Colorado - was found dumped behind a business on Main Street, but the HiLux with the stolen motorbikes has not been found.
In a statement, NSW Police said they were looking for five offenders who all had their faces covered while committing the crimes.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Griffith Police on 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.