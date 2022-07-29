The Daily Advertiser
Updated

Murrumbidgee Police search for crooks who used stolen cars in three ram raids in West Wyalong and Ungarie

Updated July 29 2022 - 11:32pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

POLICE are on the hunt for five crooks who used stolen cars to carry out three ram raids in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.