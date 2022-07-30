The Daily Advertiser

The Riverina Sustainable Food Alliance says energy workers aren't using adequate biosecurity measures to prevent threats being spread

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated July 30 2022 - 9:42pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
THREAT: The Riverina Sustainable Food Alliance is worried that energy company workers could be a threat to local biosecurity.

Energy companies have moved to allay the fears of Riverina farmers who worry that a lack of biosecurity procedure could leave the region open to a devastating Foot and Mouth (FMD) outbreak.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.