IT WAS a leap of faith for outdoors loving Wagga local Jo Leary when she launched a group inviting other adventurous women to unite for regular getaways, but it was one in which has since paid off.
The Wagga mum created a Facebook group titled 'Sisters Doing It For Themselves' in May of this year in a bid to bring together women with a taste for the outdoors who are looking for adventurous opportunities.
Mrs Leary organises getaways, like kayaking, snorkelling, snowshoeing and mountain biking with an open invitation to other women wanting to come.
The details of each trip is posted to the Facebook page which has since garnered more than 70 members.
"I''m not going to go out hiking on my own because as a woman I don't feel safe to go out and do that. So just being supported by other women, I think that's a big factor."
Thinking other women are probably in the same boat as her, Mrs Leary made the decision to put herself out there.
"You can get wrapped up in the fear, there's a lot of that procrastination, but time is short, time is precious," she said.
"My dream is for people to feel connected and supported. I'm more than happy to organise the trips and things like that, but I'm hoping people will post things on the Facebook group like books they've read and then people will jump in on that conversation."
Whilst the group started in Wagga, Mrs Leary said she would be more than happy to see it expand outside of the city and even the region.
"I think it has the potential to grow beyond Wagga, beyond the Riverina even and I'm more than happy for it to go wherever people feel like they want to connect as part of the community."
Mrs Leary said so far the feedback she has received has been beyond good.
"It has completely blown me away," she said.
With men more likely to go away with their mates on fishing and camping trips, Mrs Leary is encouraging women to jump on the opportunity to get away.
"I think women are probably conditioned to think we're not able to do things, the safety aspect is a big one, but I think we also just prioritise things before ourselves," she said.
Anyone who wants to join can follow the group titled 'Sisters Doing It For Ourselves' on Facebook.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
