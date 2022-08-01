Nine towering new light fixtures could soon be added to the Wagga horizon, as part of plans to upgrade the city's horse racing facilities.
The Murrumbidgee Turf Club (MTC) has sought council approval to install a collection of 37 metre tall floodlights along the inside of their track in Central Wagga.
The lights will be directed toward the training track that runs alongside the actual course and will only be turned on for a few hours each morning.
MTC chief executive officer Jason Ferrario said the purpose of the lighting is to allow for jockeys and trainers to safely conduct early morning track work.
Last month, the start time for track work was controversially pushed back two hours after Racing NSW issued a directive that training could not begin without satisfactory visible light.
"So in the interest of having our trainers start track work earlier, the only way that can happen now is with suitable light," Mr Ferrario said.
"The lights will allow us to go back to 4.30am starts ... and as soon as there is good, natural light they will be turned off."
The nine lighting poles will be evenly spread along the training course and according to the planning documents there will be no light spill or glare impacts on any nearby properties.
Mr Ferrario said the club will work to ensure no nearby residents will be negatively impacted by the new towers if they are approved.
"There will be a lot of consultation with the company that helps with the project to ensure there is minimal impact on the nearby residents," he said.
The club also believes the new lights would complement the long-running plans to build a $6.8 million stable complex on the eastern edge of the racecourse.
"We have that vision for the stable complex and the track work lights would be a big part of that," Mr Ferrario said.
"Especially given there is potential for there to be 250 horses being trained here at the facility at the one time."
The light fixtures and their installation is expected to cost about $650,000 in total and the MTC has already applied to Racing NSW in search of funding assistance.
Mr Ferrario said the timeframes for when the club is hoping to receive approval and begin installation is currently unclear.
"There's a lot of water to flow under the bridge yet before the lights become a reality," he said.
"The development application is one, number two is funding and number three is making sure that when we lock in the project all the i's are dotted and the t's are crossed."
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
