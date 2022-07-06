SOME Wagga trainers are reconsidering their future in the industry after a decision to delay track work hours at Murrumbidgee Turf Club (MTC).
MTC chief executive Jason Ferrario has stressed the club is purely following a directive from Racing NSW after it this week pushed back the start time of track work by more than two hours to 6.45am.
The shift has been made for safety reasons after some concerns were raised regarding the dangers of riding in the dark.
The decision has already had a big impact on the livelihood of trainers and track work riders, many of whom work or study during business hours, a point the MTC acknowledges.
"It was a directive from Racing NSW that we had to abide by Racing NSW track work guidelines which only allows for track work to commence when there is satisfactory visible light," Ferrario said.
"Any work before that would mean that we were breaking Racing NSW track work guidelines and not adopting workplace health and safety policies."
Wagga trainer Scott Spackman is one of the most impacted by the move, as he also has full-time employment outside of his racing business.
Spackman is unsure of his future in the game after the move was rushed in this week.
"I just don't know. I just don't know at this present time. I'm just playing it by ear at the moment," a despondent Spackman said.
"Without a doubt (I am reconsidering my future). Where do you get to? I'm about to lose two staff members in 12 months time, how do you replace them?
"It's frustrating, I understand the safety concerns, I do, but I've been through hell and back to get to this position and I do love it. I'm passionate about it, I love it but it's so frustrating. What do you do?"
Spackman and the MTC both agree that installing lighting at the track is the answer.
The trainer of Rocket Tiger even tried some temporary measures in recent weeks to no avail.
"We all agree with lights, we need them, but when?," Spackman said.
"I've tried lights but got told they were too bright.
"You're going to lose so many people from the industry."
Ferrario explained that changes to track work times were happening across the industry and insists the MTC will begin to push harder than ever before for the installation of lighting.
"It's happening across the board. It happened about three months ago at Taree. What it does do, it highlights more than ever a training centre the size of Murrumbidgee Turf Club needs track work lights and we will push harder than ever to get those lights installed," Ferrario said.
"If you've got the track work lights and if DA approval allows you to, we'll go back to 4.30am if allowed.
"The MTC had consultations with Racing NSW to see if there were any means for track work to continue to commence at 4.30am. We made it clear that the number of available track work riders would be an issue if the time was pushed back but ultimately to adhere to Racing NSW track work guidelines and WH&S policies, the directive was do not commence until satisfactory visible light."
Track work is open for four hours daily so the shift means it now does not close until 10.45am, as opposed to the previous 8.30am finish time.
It will also impact the MTC with track staff now unable to use machinery until 11am.
Ferrario said the opening of track work will be monitored weekly and updated pending weather forecasts and sunrises.
Wagga trainers have already battled track work rider shortages and the new measure is expected to rule out many, particularly university students, of whom a number of stables use.
"We feel for those who are affected by this change. We feel for everyone involved, especially those who ultimately it will affect their livelihood," Ferrario reiterated.
"We're not the only club that has been affected by the change, or by the lack of track work riders.
"We will be in endeavouring to do whatever we can to work closely with our local trainers to ensure they get their horses worked and we do hope until such time that we get track work lighting, that we can make it work.
"We are protecting the trainers themselves from a major accident that occurs before satisfactory visible light because ultimately if we weren't to do what we're supposed to do, the training facility could be shut down.
"Hopefully we can find a solution that satisfies all but eventually track work lighting is the ultimate solution."
