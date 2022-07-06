ST KILDA expect to welcome back Dougal Howard for what they hope can be a finals campaign after undergoing knee surgery this week.
The East Wagga-Kooringal and Wagga Tigers product was substituted out of last Friday night's win over Carlton with a knee injury.
Scans later revealed meniscus damage and he underwent surgery on Tuesday to 'trim a medial meniscal tear'.
The Saints hope their co-vice-captain will only be on the sidelines for three to four weeks.
The win over Carlton kept St Kilda's finals hopes alive and they now sit in ninth spot, with only percentage keeping them outside the top eight.
With seven rounds remaining, Howard should return in time to get some football under his belt before a potential finals campaign.
The Saints have a tough run home with games against Fremantle and Western Bulldogs in the next fortnight, before easier games against West Coast and Hawthorn.
They then finish with games against Geelong, Brisbane and Sydney.
Howard, 26, is in his third year at the Saints after five seasons at Port Adelaide.
