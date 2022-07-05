The Daily Advertiser
NSW Swifts have given the final spot on their 10-woman roster to Wagga's Sophie Fawns

July 5 2022 - 7:00am
RISING STAR: Sophie Fawns has secured her place on NSW Swifts' permanent roster for the 2023 Super Netball season. Picture: Netball NSW

WAGGA teenager Sophie Fawns has secured her future at NSW Swifts.

