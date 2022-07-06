REIGNING Cricket Wagga champions South Wagga have strengthened their list for the upcoming season by welcoming back Tumut teenager Hayden Watling.
The talented right-arm quick has decided on a return to South Wagga after two injured-ravaged seasons at Kooringal Colts.
Advertisement
The 17-year-old, who is training as part of Cricket NSW's Academy programs, is looking for a fresh start at the club he made his senior debut at in 2019.
"I'm very excited, just to see the boys again and things like that, it should be good," Watling said.
"I'm really looking forward to getting back with the boys and getting my bowling back to how it should be.
"They've always been a strong side obviously and playing good cricket seems to make you a good cricketer so I feel like playing for South Wagga will help my cricket."
Watling said it was unfortunate that injury ruined his time at Colts.
"I originally got the opportunity to go to Kooringal to open the bowling so I took that opportunity up and I ended up getting back stress fractures for a year and a half so I didn't really have much of an opportunity there to really perform," he said.
"I'm just looking forward to getting back with the boys and getting my bowling loads up so I don't get injured again."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Watling is confident he has overcome his back complaint and has his sights set on hitting the new season full of steam.
"It's all good. I've got a return to bowling program through NSW Cricket and I'm really focusing on getting the bowling loads properly done and also getting core training to strengthen by back and core and my stability and stuff like that," he said.
"I want to play at the highest level possible, that's the end goal."
Watling's arrival will strengthen South Wagga, who will also welcome back Nathan Cooke from an knee injury this season.
South Wagga coach Joel Robinson is excited to have Watling back at the club.
"We were disappointed when he left, we value our juniors and our pathway really strongly so we're rapt to have him back in our set-up and think it will best for his cricket," Robinson said.
"We've got a good mix of youth and experience and he'll fit straight back in."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.