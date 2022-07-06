MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club chief executive Jason Ferrario is confident the Wagga track will be back in 'great order' for their next race meeting.
Only three of the scheduled eight races at Wagga on Monday were run after the meeting was abandoned due to safety concerns with the track, primarily the area between the 700m and 400m mark.
It was the second time in the past month issues have been raised with that section of the track and Ferrario explained after six race meetings in the past nine weeks, it just needs a break.
"There is no remedial work required at all, it just needs rest," Ferrario said.
"We had meetings on Saturday May 28th, Friday the 3rd of June and Tuesday the 14th of June. Under normal circumstances, that is a heavy racing period anyway but factor in the unseasonal weather and the lack of an opportunity for the track to dry out and recover, that made it all the more difficult.
"The upside is now the track will get five weeks without use to recover and we're confident come Sunday August 7, with a little bit of favourable weather, the track will be in great order again."
Ferrario said the unseasonal recent weather had not allowed the track to fully recover from the Wagga Gold Cup carnival.
"The best way I explain it is after two days of the Cup carnival, with full fields, the track wears," he said.
"Often there will be some good weather that follows our Cup carnival where the track gets an opportunity to recover. When you consider that we're a, coming off a mild summer, we've had quite substantial rain but none of that rain was ever heavy, stormy rain, and for months now we've had a lot of consistent soaking rain. To further that, apart from the last few days, there has been very few sunny days, so the course hasn't had a chance to dry out, it's only in the last week that we've started to get a few frosts.
"The track itself, it shows signs of wear as a result of the Cup carnival and it was never given a chance to recover properly due to the unseasonal cold weather, lack of sun and lack of wind."
A FAMILIAR face across the Southern District Racing Association for the past two decades is on the move.
Former Murrumbidgee Turf Club chief executive Christine Williams leaves this week for a fresh start in Coffs Harbour.
Williams has spent the last few years working with the Cancer Council and has accepted a job in Coffs Harbour with the organisation, starting Monday.
Williams spent 11 years at the MTC but more recently has worked on a casual basis with the Racing NSW stewards, where she has performed roles such as judge, clerk of the scales, swabbing steward, drug testing and assisting with pre race-day blood tests.
Williams said she will miss the people of the SDRA.
"I'm going to miss the people, I'm not going to miss the cold mornings," Williams said.
"I'm pleased to be moving closer to my family whom I've been thousands of kilometres from. But it's time for a change and I'm looking for something fresh in my life."
Williams said she would love nothing more than to stay involved with the racing industry, particularly the integrity side.
"I would love to do it full-time. The absolute highlight of my week was working at the races in the integrity department," she said.
"The racing industry is my absolute passion and has been since I was a young child and if any opportunity was to present itself all be in whatever form I'd love to stay involved in the thoroughbred industry in some shape or form."
Williams has been in Wagga for the past 22 years, having moved here for the MTC position after time as secretary-manager of Lismore Turf Club and as a racing journalist at Australian Associated Press (AAP).
She has already made plans to return for next year's Wagga Gold Cup carnival.
LEADING Southern District trainer Mitch Beer will hold off until Saturday for the return of talented mare Sunrise Ruby.
The four-year-old mare was down to run at Warwick Farm on Wednesday, that was then moved to Canterbury on Thursday but will be scratched in the hope she gains a run at Randwick on Saturday.
Sunrise Ruby is the third emergency in the $150,000 Benchmark 78 F&M Handicap (1100m), where she is drawn barrier four.
Beer will still head to Canterbury on Thursday where Seventh Seal will contest the $55,000 Benchmark 72 Handicap (1100m).
Seventh Seal is a $14 chance with TAB with Jason Lyon to ride from barrier seven.
WAGGA trainer-jockey Mick Travers will tackle another Highway Handicap with a two-pronged attack on Saturday.
Travers has both Mathrin and Blessed Award entered for the $100,000 TAB Highway Class Three Handicap (1400m) at Randwick.
The pair met in a Highway at Randwick over 1500m on June 11 when Blessed Award just beat home Mathrin as they both secured top 10 finishes.
They have both had the one run since with Blessed Award scoring a dominant three-length win over a mile at Corowa on June 27.
Jay Ford takes the ride on Blessed Award from barrier 10, while apprentice Reece Jones will take two kilos off Mathrin from barrier 14.
WAGGA-based amateur rider Emily Waters enjoyed one of the most memorable days of her short career at Nyngan picnics on Saturday.
Waters captured the $6000 Duck Creek 2022 Nyngan Picnic Cup (1250m) on Kaipaki ($2.90) for her uncle, Wantabadgery trainer Rodger Waters.
It was the second leg of a winning double for Waters, who steered the Rodney Robb-trained Sons Of Bourke ($2.80) to victory earlier in the day.
Waters returned two winners, a second placing and two thirds from her six rides on the day.
She was also presented with the Cup from champion jockey Glen Boss.
ALBURY jockey Jason Lyon is venturing back to Darwin on Saturday in pursuit of more success.
Lyon rode a winner at the Darwin Guineas meeting last Saturday, guiding home $9.50 chance Halgard for trainer Dick Leech.
He returned one win and two seconds from six rides.
Lyon has returned home to Albury and will head to Canterbury on Thursday to pilot the Mitch Beer-trained Seventh Seal.
He will then head back to Darwin, where he has six rides on Chief Minister's Cup day.
GALLOPS
Monday: Albury (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Young (TAB)
DOGS
Tuesday: Temora (TAB)
