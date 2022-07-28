The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Base wait times to face scrutiny amid new parliamentary inquiry into ambulance ramping

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated July 28 2022 - 10:34am, first published 9:00am
HOSPITAL HAWKEYE: Ambulance wait times will go under the spotlight after an independent inquiry into ambulance ramping was announced this week.

Wagga paramedics are being forced to wait longer to admit patients to hospital amid a third COVID wave.

