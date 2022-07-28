The former "Golden Girl from Wagga Wagga" and talented musical performer Shelley May Rogers is set to receive her final farewell in town next month.
The talented dancer and musician passed away late May at the age of 92.
Originally from Wagga, Mrs Rogers (nee Rienit) grew up to become quite the performer.
She made a name for herself performing with many international celebrities including the likes of Winifred Atwell, Harry Seecombe, Dame Vera Lynn and Max Bygraves.
Mrs Rogers had a versatile voice that could handle anything from opera to jazz.
She is being remembered for being full of life and also for her acute fashion sense.
More locally, she also performed with many Wagga musicians, and was the lead vocalist of the popular Dr Jazz Band.
Mrs Rogers eventually met and married an English ex-serviceman Stanley Rogers. He was also a talented baritone vocalist and performed with her on occasions.
Sadly Mr Rogers passed away in 2010. Four years ago Mrs Rogers moved away from Wagga to Wyee near Port Macquarie where she was a resident at the Bethshan Aged Care home.
She sadly passed away in late May this year.
A celebration of her life will take place at the Wagga RSL Club on the corner of Dobbs and Kincaid Streets on Saturday August 13, at 11.30am for a 12 noon start.
All are invited to recall the life of Mrs Rogers, with a bit of entertainment expected to farewell her in true "Golden Girl" style.
To RSVP, contact Toni McLean on 4970 5105 or email at: info@auntymollys.com.au before August 9.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
