Regional Express (Rex) Airlines has announced plans to pioneer the age of electric aircraft with Wagga set to host trials from 2024.
Rex deputy chairman John Sharp said they will begin electric motor trials on a Kingair twin turboprop aircraft.
Advertisement
"That aircraft will be brought up to Wagga with trials set to run out of both there and in Narrandera, " he said.
Mr Sharp said if all goes well, Rex could have some of its Saab 340 fleet outfitted with electric motors in less than 10 years. It's understood this could include services to Wagga.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We don't know how long it will take to complete the trials and assuming they are successful," he said.
We also don't know long it will take for CASA to approve use of the aircraft with electric motors for fare paying passengers.
"But I am confident we will start trials in 2024 and we will see aircraft flying into places like Wagga out of Sydney with electric motors on them sometime this decade."
Speaking to those sceptical about the idea, Mr Sharp said he used to be so himself.
"Three years ago, I would not have thought the technology would be developed to the point I would see this in my lifetime," he said.
"But since then the technology has gone ahead in huge leaps and bounds, and what I thought was impossible then is achievable now."
Mr Sharp acknowledged there is a large section of the community who doesn't like change, but said electric engines are set to revolutionise society in the coming years.
"What people will find is not only will we have airplanes flying with electric motors, but trucks will also be driving with them, along with cars and trains," he said.
Mr Sharp said the electric engine will be powered by batteries but will also have a hydrogen fuel system to generate more electricity for flight if required.
"We will be removing the fuel engines, which are very large and heavy and replace these with electric motors which are a fraction of the size and weight.
"Then, instead of fuel, the planes will carry batteries and hydrogen.
"If the batteries don't have enough energy in them, the hydrogen will give the aircraft the ability to provide more electric energy to the motor," he said.
In practice, Mr Sharp said this means when people have a longer taxi, they won't need to worry because the hydrogen will make for any electricity burnt while waiting to land."
Advertisement
If successful, the move will see Rex dramatically reduce its carbon footprint and Wagga councillor Jenny McKinnon has praised Rex for taking such a bold move.
"I've got nothing but admiration for their decision, because air flights are a massive source of carbon emissions," she said.
"Avoiding flights is one of the best ways people can reduce their own emissions.
"So, to be able to travel with the convenience of air flight and to know you can do that without contributing to terrible carbon emissions in the atmosphere is a really positive thing.
"And for us to get this first in the regions is really wonderful."
Cr McKinnon said it takes quite a bit of courage to be an innovator in the field.
Advertisement
"In some instances, people don't want to be the guinea pig, but I think this is wonderful," she said.
In terms of safety concerns, Cr McKinnon said Rex will have done a lot of experimentation to ensure they have the charge they need [for the journey].
"There is no more risk with this kind of charging than there is with the possibilty of running out of jet fuel," she said.
Mr Sharp said the airline is "both proud and excited to be at the forefront of developments in sustainable regional aviation and also helping our national efforts in achieving the target of net zero emissions by 2050."
"Australia, with its very high use of regional aviation and large numbers of aircraft capable of conversion, is a perfect incubator for the electric aviation industry," he said.
Mr Sharp also said electric flights would come at a significantly lower operating cost, helping to stimulate regional aviation services between communities currently not serviced by scheduled flights.
Advertisement
Cr McKinnon was elated at the news.
"I think that's brilliant," she said.
To undertake the initiative, Rex will partner with Sydney Aviation Holdings and Dovetail Electric Aviation.
It's understood Dovetail will oversee certification of the propulsion system of the aircraft by integration of its electric motor with battery packs and hydrogen fuel cells into the existing aircraft frame.
Meanwhile, Sydney Aviation Holdings will assist with the conversion, certification and maintenance of the electric aircraft.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.