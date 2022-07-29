The operator of the Holiday Inn hotel chain has confirmed it is still committed to delivering accommodation as part of the problem-plagued redevelopment of the former Murrumbidgee Mill site.
Holiday Inn was first revealed as the hotel's operator in March 2019 but the site of the new build - on the eastern side of the old mill, next to Amart - sits empty.
Mounds of dirt and weeds cover the site, although IHG Hotels and Resorts said it still wanted to deliver the project.
"The circumstances surrounding COVID-19 over the past few years have meant that the opening of Holiday Inn & Suites Wagga Wagga has been delayed, but we are still committed to working ... to deliver the project and open the hotel," an IHG spokesman told The Daily Advertiser.
The arrival of a Holiday Inn in the city was announced to much fanfare.
If built, the hotel's 148 rooms spread across a six-storey building would make it the largest hotel in Wagga. The development will incorporate the existing heritage of The Mill, and offer an indoor bar, restaurant and Mediterranean-themed piazza.
It will also provide a first-class function and conference centre, capable of hosting private and corporate events of more than 300 guests.
The hotel was initially expected to open in early 2021, with that subsequently revised to early 2022.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
