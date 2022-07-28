A man is facing a maximum jail term of life imprisonment if convicted of serious drugs charges, a court has heard.
Mark Mace, 44, faced Albury Local Court on Thursday after being charged with large commercial drug supply following the seizure of about 20 litres of GHB at a home.
Advertisement
Police were called to a Myotis Street house in Thurgoona for an unrelated matter on Wednesday morning.
Mace was arrested at the scene for allegedly breaching a domestic violence order.
Police allegedly found an imitation hand grenade, throwing knives and 23 boxes of cosmetic products containing 21.5 kilograms of gamma-hydroxybutyrate.
In other news
Charge sheets allege the drugs were in 186 vials, weighing 117.3 grams each.
The items were seized for forensic examination.
Mace was taken to Albury Police Station where he was charged with the drug matters, possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit and contravening a domestic violence order.
The 44-year-old did not apply for release in court on Thursday, with lawyer Tim Hemsley noting the seriousness of the drug matter.
He said his client faced a maximum term of life imprisonment.
"If it assists your honour, he's not making an application for bail," Mr Hemsley told magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
He said his client hadn't had his medication since his arrest on Wednesday morning.
Mr Hemsley asked a warrant be endorsed, allowing him to receive his antidepressants.
The court heard Mace had recently been released from hospital after undergoing hand surgery.
He held up a bandaged right hand to a video camera from custody.
"I direct that the warrant be endorsed, that the medication prescribed by his treating doctors be reviewed and he's then given his required medication," the magistrate noted.
Advertisement
She said a brief of evidence would have to be ordered, given the nature of the charges.
The brief must be tendered by September 15 with the matter to return on September 27.
Mace will again appear on a video link.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.