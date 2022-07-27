A WOMAN will front court after she allegedly drove onto the wrong side of the road in a bid to dodge a weeknight random breath test site in Wagga.
Wagga Highway Patrol officers were conducting stationary random breath testing on Lake Albert Road near the intersection of Warrawong Street in Kooringal when, around 7pm on Tuesday, they directed a silver Ford Festiva hatchback to enter the site.
According to police, the female driver was following the vehicle ahead very closely and when signalled to stop, crossed to the incorrect side of the road in an apparent attempt to avoid the RBT site.
Police say officers recognised the driver, having stopped her in similar circumstances and in the same location in November 2019.
On that occasion, the driver was found to be an unlicensed driver having been so since 2001.
On that occasion, she was summonsed to the local court for the offence of never holding a driver's licence.
She was convicted and fined.
Checks made by police showed that the driver had made no attempt to obtain a driver's licence since that time.
She was issued a court attendance notice on Tuesday for a second offence of driving while never having held a licence and is due to appear before Wagga Local Court on September 7.
The driver contacted a taxi to take her from the scene.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
