A MOTHER and young child are lucky to have escaped serious injury during an early morning rollover.
The young mother's vehicle rolled on Dunns Road at Uranquinty, with emergency services called to the scene at 9.21am Thursday morning.
A spokesperson from the Uranqunity Rural Fire Service (RFS) urged motorists to drive to the conditions as wet weather potentially approaches.
It is believed the car rolled a couple of times before coming to a stop.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said the mother, a woman in her 20s, was treated by paramedics for neck and chest pain.
The child did not sustain any injuries but both occupants were taken to Wagga Base Hospital.
Police are looking into the circumstances around the crash.
Unless you live on Dunns Road, residents are being told to avoid the area.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
