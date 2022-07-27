WAGGA'S Janine Middlemost can turn almost anything into wearable art - from blankets, sheets, tablecloths and tea towels - and now she is sharing her skills with others in a bid to empower residents through fashion.
The founder of handmade fashion label Middlemost, which was established two decades ago, is hosting a workshop on the weekend showing residents how to find cheap fabrics and turn them into perfectly fitting garments.
Ms Middlemost will take participants to an opportunity shop, where she finds most of her bargains, to source items to customise.
"I've always liked vintage, second-hand fabrics because they're generally better quality than what you can buy," Ms Middlemost said. "I've always op shopped for as long as I can remember."
Ms Middlemost said the upcyling workshop her favourite of all the workshops she offers and there are only eight spots available.
"I really enjoy running them," she said.
"I try to keep it simple so they feel confident to go home and be able to do it again. If they have a sewing machine, they can bring one, if not they will need to contact me so I can set one up for them."
Ms Middlemost was taught to sew at an extremely young age and believes it should be a life skill that every person knows how to do.
"I think sewing should be a basic skill that we are all taught," she said.
Ms Middlemost said she has always worn clothes she has made and wants to empower others to embrace their own style.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/355346990116423/?ref
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
