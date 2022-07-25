Progress appears to have stalled on two major road upgrades in Wagga's rapidly-growing northern suburbs - frustrating local residents.
Designs are still being finalised for both the state government's Olympic Highway intersection upgrades and Wagga City Council's overhaul of Pine Gully Road, despite claims plans were nearing completion last year.
Advertisement
Bruce Durham, president of the Estella Progress Association, said both projects are desperately needed and he would be "very disappointed" if no works began before the end of the year.
"We seem to have waited so long and we just keep getting these push backs and delays," he said.
"It's just not what we want and I think we could be informed a lot more on what's actually happening."
The $20 million upgrades to the Olympic Highway were first announced in 2019 and include major makeovers to the often-criticised Travers Street and Old Narrandera Road intersections.
It was stated in October a submission report would be released "in coming months" but that document is now not expected to be publicly released until September, according to a Transport for NSW spokesperson.
The spokesperson told The Daily Advertiser that the agency is "continuing work" on finalising the designs for the upgrades.
"It is anticipated utility relocation work would start in early 2023 with major work to start mid-year," they said.
In other news
Council stated in March last year the detailed designs for the $7 million Pine Gully Road upgrade were "nearing completion", but the latest update from July this year claims the project is still in the design phase.
The works promised to upgrade intersections and improve the pavement along the stretch of road between the Old Narrandera Road intersection and Estella Road.
It was initially promised the project would be finished by September 2021, but this target was pushed back following adverse weather conditions.
The project was then not included in a list of upcoming roadworks being undertaken by council in the 2022/23 financial year, sparking concerns from Mr Durham.
"We want to know why they keep pushing it back," he said.
The progress association president called on both the state government and the council to improve their communication.
Wagga City Council was contacted for comment.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.