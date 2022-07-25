The Daily Advertiser

Estella Progress Association's Bruce Durham 'disappointed' at slow progress on Pine Gully Road, Olympic Highway upgrades

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated July 25 2022 - 9:37am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UPDATES: Bruce Durham, president of the Estella Progress Association, said there has been a lack of communication on how the Pine Gully Road and Olympic Highway upgrades are progressing. Picture: Monty Jacka

Progress appears to have stalled on two major road upgrades in Wagga's rapidly-growing northern suburbs - frustrating local residents.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.