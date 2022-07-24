The Daily Advertiser

Wagga residents more generous than average at donating organs according to latest organ donor register data

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated July 25 2022 - 1:07am, first published July 24 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina woman Nicole Kohlhagen has benefited twice from liver transplants and is encouraging people to register to donate organs this DonateLife Week. Picture: Les Smith
.

The generosity of Wagga residents has been revealed in the latest organ donor data released to coincide with DonateLife Week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.