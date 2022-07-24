The Daily Advertiser

Driver charged after crashing car during police chase on Irrigation Way, Yanco

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated July 24 2022 - 8:26am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crashed Ford Falcon on the Irrigation Way at Yanco. Picture: NSW Police

A man has been charged with a string of driving offences after he allegedly failed to stop for police and sparked a pursuit that ended when his car crashed into a ditch earlier this week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Deputy Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.