A man has been charged with a string of driving offences after he allegedly failed to stop for police and sparked a pursuit that ended when his car crashed into a ditch earlier this week.
Officers from Narrandera Highway Patrol were travelling east along Regulator Road at Yanco about 10.10pm on Wednesday when they spotted a westbound Ford Falcon sedan with no number plates drive past them.
Advertisement
Police said the officers activated their warning lights and sirens and turned to follow the vehicle, but it became clear the driver was not going to stop.
A pursuit was initiated on the Irrigation Way and the driver allegedly attempted to do a u-turn, which caused the car to lose traction and "perform a burnout before it lost control and crashed into a dirt drain", police said.
Police allege the driver - a 31-year-old man - and his passenger both fled on foot.
The driver was quickly taken to the ground and allegedly resisted an officer during his arrest.
A second officer was able to help and the man was handcuffed.
IN OTHER NEWS
Police said a search of the man uncovered a knife on his belt.
He was also subjected to a breath test which returned a positive reading.
The driver was taken to Leeton police station, where police said a breath analysis returned a high-range blood alcohol concentration.
Checks revealed the man had never held a driver's licence.
He was charged with six offences and released on strict conditional bail.
The charges include police pursuit, high-range PCA, driving a motor vehicle having never held a licence (second offence), resisting arrest, driving a motor vehicle with number plate not properly affixed and carrying a cutting weapon upon apprehension.
The man will face court at a later date.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.