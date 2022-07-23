THIEVES targeting vehicles is hardly unheard of for Wagga, but the residents who are copping the brunt it are getting fed up.
Last week there were several reports made to Wagga police of vehicles being stolen from Bourkelands and Glenfield Park.
One of them was made by Alexis McMaster who had her Honda Civic stolen on Wednesday night at about 10.50pm.
"The house had been left unlocked while I went to the hospital, as my pregnant housemate was home laying in her room," Miss McMaster said.
"They broke in extremely quietly - they know what they were doing - and took a bag with a wallet and keys in it which was at the door. "
Miss McMaster said police were efficient at doing their job.
"It took 24 hours for the police to find it in Ashmont," she said.
With a backlog of two weeks to enable fingerprint testing, the process of getting the car back wasn't quite as swift.
"We have not seen photos but to our knowledge there is a smash on the front and back of the car," Miss McMaster said.
"This has definitely caused an inconvenience and it is not driveable as they still have the keys."
Miss McMaster will now have to pay for a locksmith to put a new barrel in the car, as well as covering the expenses of a new key.
"In the vehicle, there was a brand new car seat and pram as we are expecting a baby in a month, an Apple Mac, a golden necklace and watch.
"The bag had wallets and bank cards and a Chanel perfume which was also taken and some cards have been found from Forrest Hill to [the] Palm and Pawn Hotel area.
"None of the items are still in the car."
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
