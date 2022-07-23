MORE than $4000 has been raised on behalf of the Neale Daniher's FightMND Campaign thanks to the Ungarie Football and Netball Club and Quality Wool.
The family-owned wool broker joined forces with the iconic sporting clubs on Saturday for the epic annual fundraising event.
Advertisement
The Ungarie Magpies are famous for producing brothers Terry, Neale, Anthony and Chris Daniher who went on to play a combined 752 VFL/AFL games for Essendon and Sydney.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Daniher was diagnosed with the uncommon neurological condition that affects the brain and nerves in 2013.
To this day there is no known effective treatment or cure for the disease.
Ungarie welcomed Pat and Chris home on the day of the special occasion.
The duo also went to watch Ungarie take on West Wyalong-Girral in the Round 14 Northern Riverina Football League (NRFL) fixture.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.