The Daily Advertiser

Josh Shaw and Chelsea Burgess-Hannon were among 60 students who 'took over' the Legislative Council last week

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
July 22 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT: Mater Dei Catholic College student Josh Shaw (left) and Chelsea Burgess Hannon land top spots in this year's youth parliament. Pictures: Contributed

Two Wagga teenagers have made a big impact on the political scene over the past week with their appearance at the Y NSW Youth Parliament.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.