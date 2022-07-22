The Daily Advertiser
Court

Girl injured at Wagga showjumping event sues equestrian organisations, Charles Sturt University, rider

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
July 22 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LITIGATION: Several organisations are being sued after a four-year-old was injured when a horse fell on her while a bystander at a showjumping event in 2017. Picture: File

A girl who sustained permanent injuries when a horse fell on her at a showjumping event in Wagga five years ago will take her case to the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.