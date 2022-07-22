COVID cases have skyrocketed in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District as the latest Omicron wave lashes the country.
Case numbers have remained high in recent months before a startling 631 new instances were announced on Friday morning.
More than 18,000 people in NSW reported positive COVID-19 tests in the 24 hours to 4pm on Thursday, NSW Health said.
The revelation came the morning after a NSW Health report listed 10 COVID-related deaths for the Murrumbidgee last week and the MLHD confirmed one of the district's hospitals is caught in the grip of an outbreak.
Infection control measures have been put in place and visitors access has been restricted as the MLHD manages the surge in cases at Cootamundra Hospital.
The health service did not provide information around the number of people infected with the virus.
"Staff are assisting patients and residents to make telephone and video calls so they can keep in contact with loved ones during this time," the MLHD said.
"Staffing numbers have also been increased to support the care of affected patients."
Meanwhile, pharmacies in Wagga are ordering increased mask supplies as the community heeds advice from medical bodies.
Australia recorded its highest daily death toll on Wednesday, when it was announced 90 people had lost their lives to the virus.
