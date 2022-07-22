The Fast Lane Drive-Thru Coffee operations manager Erin Satchell says shouting someone a free coffee has become somewhat of a routine thing for Wagga's residents.
The simple but kind gesture is one Mrs Satchell said she witnesses on a daily basis.
Advertisement
"It's an ongoing thing, it's not new. It's probably at least daily, and sometimes it's several times a day," she said.
"It happens on a regular basis here. I had somebody come through on Wednesday and they brought a prepaid coffee card, which is 10 free coffees, and they got the first three for themselves and then they gave it back to me and left seven free coffees for the next seven cars."
Mrs Satchell said that's $60 to $70 worth of drinks the resident gave away for no other reason than because they could.
"He did it simply because he was just a beautiful person and wanted to pass it on to someone else," she said.
"It's one of those things, there are just some beautiful people in the world and it's just a casual thing, some people just get a lot from giving."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Often the good will get passed on.
"A couple of weeks ago we had one person buy the next person's coffee and then for 14 cars, I counted, following that they brought each other coffees," Mrs Satchell said.
"So 14 people passed it on to the next person and that's just incredible.
"Some people are just happy to take their free coffee and go with it and it's made their day but plenty of people also pay it on to the next person."
The workers at the pit stop coffee hub said customers are often pleasantly surprised and taken aback by the kind deed.
"They usually do a double take and they're really happy," Mrs Satchell said.
"We do have a 'my shout card' so then they can actually buy a coffee for someone else, take it with them or leave it with us and we can then shout somebody else a coffee when they come through if we think they could use it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.