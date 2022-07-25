The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

NSW regional health minister Bronnie Taylor calls on Helen Dalton to apologise for LHAC comments

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
July 25 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
State's regional health minister calls on Dalton to apologise

The state's regional health minister has called on the Member for Murray to apologise for comments she made about LHAC committee members.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.