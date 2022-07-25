State's regional health minister calls on Dalton to apologise

The state's regional health minister has called on the Member for Murray to apologise for comments she made about LHAC committee members.
A letter to Bronnie Taylor, signed by the chairpeople of five Local Health Advisory Committees, highlighted a series of complaints and incidents which showed Helen Dalton had demeaned the work they did.
Advertisement
However, Mrs Dalton said the government needed to stop "deflecting" from a rural healthcare crisis.
The letter was written by Garth Hungerford, Lourene Liebenberg, Margaret King, Tony Taylor and Ruth Silvester - the chairpeople of Wagga Wagga, Deniliquin, Griffith, Berrigan and Tocumwal's LHACs respectively.
The committees have previously taken issue with Mrs Dalton's comments, particularly an incident they allege in which Mrs Dalton launched personal attacks against Griffith's LHAC chairwoman Margaret King.
"It is highlighted that Mrs Dalton MLA, has not previously approached the Murray Electorate LHAC chairs to discuss her concerns, to offer support or to understand their roles and the work they do in the community," the most recent letter reads.
RELATED
Mrs Dalton has backtracked on some of her previous comments back in June, reframing them as general criticisms.
"It's obviously a very sensitive issue but I will say that LHACs are incredibly important and a lot of the LHACs have been inactive," Mrs Dalton said at the time.
The collected LHAC chairpeople were unhappy with the comments, saying that Mrs Dalton's outspoken comments has contributed to any lack of action from the committees.
"This discredits the work of many volunteers and is also now affecting membership in some LHAC, with people not feeling valued or respected for their contributions."
"The facts are that out of the 33 LHAC across the district, five are currently inactive, due to recruitment and lack of volunteers, therefore 28 are active across the region."
The letter makes the request for respect from Mrs Dalton, and a better understanding of what they do from the member.
"We all use different advocacy strategies, and as health advocates, we do this respectfully, factually, and through our appropriately deemed channels," it reads.
"We are not necessarily asking for recognition but simply respect for our work and efforts as volunteers."
Mrs Taylor said that she expected Mrs Dalton to step up and apologise.
"Local Health Advisory Committees, or LHACs, are a vital community voice in contributing to the way healthcare is delivered locally," Mrs Taylor said.
She added that Mrs Dalton had 'shown no interest in engaging on regional health issues in a constructive way.'
Advertisement
"My expectation is that the Member for Murray does the right thing and apologises to these volunteers who are dedicating their time, unpaid, to represent their communities in ensuring good health access for all," she said.
Mrs Dalton said she would stand by what she's said.
"I'll stand by what I've said ... there is undoubtedly a crisis in rural healthcare, that's a fact. Stop deflecting and delaying," Mrs Dalton said.
"We need to support [the hospital staff] instead of LHACs attacking me ... If the LHAC have nothing to do but write letters about me, that's just poor."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.