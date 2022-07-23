Collingullie-Glenfield Park have surged to the top of the Riverina League ladder following a tough 16-point win over Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong on Saturday.
The Demons kicked three goals to none during the first quarter and managed to keep the Lions at arms length throughout the rest of the game to record a 8.8 (56) to 5.10 (40) victory over GGGM.
Demons co-coach Nick Perryman was happy to get the tough win over a quality opponent.
"It was a tough win," Perryman said.
"We always knew it was going to be hard and it lived up to that.
"They're a quality side and we are just glad to get the four points."
Collingullie went into quarter time 22-points up after a contested first quarter where both sides struggled to hit the scoreboard.
Dan Foley kicked the Lions first goal of the game within the opening minute of the second quarter with a reply from the Demon's Andrew Clifford just four minutes later being the only other goal of the quarter.
Both teams continued to struggle in front of goal in the third with the first goal of the quarter not being kicked until the 17 minute mark when George Alexander slotted his first of the afternoon and reduced the margin to just 10 points.
Foley kicked the opening goal of the final quarter to get the Lions right back in the contest, however the Demons kicked the next three to extend the margin to 29-points and essentially guarantee a terrific win at home.
Perryman said his side's start was definitely important, especially with both teams struggling in front of goal throughout the afternoon.
"It's always important to get a start," he said.
"It was a bit of an interesting game as both teams struggled a little bit in front of goal.
"It was just a real fight all day so we are lucky to get the win, but we will take it today."
The win lifts Collingullie to the top of the Riverina League ladder with four rounds to play until finals with Perryman pleased with the position they find themselves in.
"It's always the goal to give yourself a second chance come finals time," he said.
"We've got a tough run home so we are just looking at every game and trying to better ourselves.
"Where we finish on the ladder is a bit irrelevant for us now.
"We just want to play these top sides like Ganmain and just really test ourselves and see where our games at."
Brad McMillan, Matt Klemke, James Pope and Harry Radley were among Collingullie's best.
Full time
Collingullie 3.4 4.5 5.8 8.8 (56)
GGGM 0.0 1.4 2.9 5.10 (40)
GOALS: Collingullie: A.Clifford 3, S.Stening 2, E.Perryman 1, J.Klemke 1; GGGM: J.olsson 2, D.Foley 2, G.Alexander 1
BEST: Collingullie: N.perryman, B.Harper, S.Jolliffe, J.Pope, M.Inglis, H.Radley; GGGM: J.olsson, J.Sase, J.Lander, J.Walsh, L.Walsh, S.Hamblin
