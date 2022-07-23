A CLASSY finish from Zach Walgers with the last kick of the day helped Marrar to a thrilling two-point victory over Barellan on Saturday.
The Bombers went the length of the field inside the final 30 seconds and it was Walgers who finished the play off with a nice snap over his shoulder to steal Marrar victory, 6.8 (44) to 5.12 (42) at Langtry Oval.
Advertisement
Just as Walgers celebrated, the siren sounded and the Bombers players came from everywhere to enjoy the last-gasp victory.
While it was elation for Marrar, it was heartache for the Two Blues, who had taken it right up to the ladder leaders all day and produced a performance good enough to take the four points.
Barellan were shattered after the final siren but maintained their spot in fifth with other results going their way.
Marrar coach Shane Lenon conceded the Bombers got away with one.
"We had a good first quarter. We got out of the blocks pretty well and we were the better team to quarter time," Lenon said.
"But yeah we were in front when the siren went but Barellan could probably consider themselves a bit unlucky. In my eyes they were the better side on the day and we stole in late.
"But I suppose that's the positive, we've built that winning culture over a number of years now and they've always got that belief and things like that. They found a way and we were in front when it mattered, that was the positive."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Marrar led by 14 points at the opening change but could only muster one goal per quarter after that point.
Barellan dominated the stoppages but were unable to capitalise on that dominance.
They drew within one point at half-time and then could only manage five behinds in the third term when right on top.
They hit the front late in a tense final term and were continuing to press when the Bombers rebounded to go coast-to-coast in the dying seconds.
Lenon stopped short of saying the Bombers had been disappointing over the last couple of weeks but said they were enjoying the challenge of taking on desperate teams locked in the battle for fifth spot.
"You have to give credit to the opposition, they're fighting for their seasons and fighting for fifth spot and we found that out last week with Rivcoll and we certainly found it out again today with Barellan and it will be the same again next week when we travel out to Ariah Park to play the Jets," he said.
"It's good in a way, they're high intensity games and sides are throwing everything at us, it's good to be involved in those sort of games."
Advertisement
As for the final piece of play, where a number of Marrar players were involved in surging the ball forward.
"They've built that winning habit or winning culture now over a number of years," he said.
"They train hard, they prepare the right way so they give themselves a chance but in saying that the better side never won today."
Kabe Stockton was brilliant in defeat for Barellan, while Ryley Conlan, Riley Irvin and Dean Schmetzer all caused problems for Marrar throughout.
Full-time
Marrar Bombers 3.4 4.5 5.6 6.8 (44)
Advertisement
Barellan Two Blues 1.2 4.6 4.11 5.12 (42)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: Z.Walgers 2, B.Toy 1, S.Emery 1, L.James 1, J.Moye 1; Barellan Two Blues: J.Mccabe 2, M.Hawker 1, R.Conlan 1, J.Brittliff 1
BEST: Marrar Bombers: N.Molkentin, S.Emery, W.Keogh, J.Reynolds, L.Gray, F.Jenkins; Barellan Two Blues: R.Conlan, B.Cleaver, M.Irvin, R.Irvin, J.McCabe, D.Schmetzer
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.