THE Rock-Yerong Creek survived a shot on goal on the siren for the second straight week as they cemented a top-three finish with a two-point win over North Wagga on Saturday.
North Wagga full-forward Nathan Dennis had a set shot from the forward pocket that missed just as the siren sounded to give the Magpies a thrilling victory, 8.10 (58) to 8.8 (56) at McPherson Oval.
Advertisement
A Ted Fellows mark and goal in the third minute of the final term handed back the lead to TRYC and it proved enough as neither team was able to find an avenue to goal for the remainder of the final quarter.
It was the second straight win for the Magpies in similar circumstances and it was enough to virtually seal a double chance come finals and set up a qualifying final showdown with East Wagga-Kooringal.
It was the second time this year that the game between the two teams has come down to a kick on or after the siren and TRYC co-coach Brad Aiken was relieved to come out the right side of this one.
MORE SPORT NEWS
"We were always aiming to beat every side once. We had a draw against them last time, so we had a big emphasis on coming here and winning today," Aiken said.
"I thought the most pleasing thing was that we started really well, that was an emphasis again, because they started really well against us last time.
"They brought the heat in the second quarter and we were able to match them in the third quarter and go with them, and I asked them for another lift in the last and they did.
"At stages we had a few opportunities where we wasted it early again and it wouldn't have put the game to bed but it would have made it a bit easier, or given us a bit of breathing space.
"Unfortunately sometimes we're the problem, we cause our own issues and I don't think it's from the other side so much pressure, we bring on perceived pressure ourselves but in saying that, it's hard to knock the win we had today.
"The last two weeks is hopefully going to hold us in good stead playing finals now because the last two weeks has been finals-like footy. I'm proud of the boys today, it was a good win."
The Magpies got the better of the opening and led by 10 points at quarter time, but it could have been more if not for wasted opportunities.
North Wagga lifted in the second as Kane Flack led the Saints' revival and he booted a goal after the half-time siren to give the home team a two-point lead.
TRYC came out and booted the first three goals of the third term to open up a 13-point lead, as Dean Biermann began to stamp himself on the contest.
But again, the Saints would not go away and closed within two points at the final change.
Jack Flood marked and converted to put North Wagga in front inside the opening two minutes of the final term, but Fellows answered immediately with a goal of his own.
Advertisement
Both then had their chances as defences got on top and battled desperately to keep their teams in the game. North Wagga were on the charge at the finish but the siren went just as Dennis missed a snap from the forward pocket.
Aiken believes the top-three finish is important to any team's flag chances.
"You get that second chance. You don't want to rely on it but obviously if you do lose, it gives you that extra chance," he said.
"The other thing is, hopefully if you beat East Wagga, if we get the chance, we'll get first crack at Marrar and that's what you're aiming for, to play against and beat the best and that's what earns you the right to win a premiership.
"We have that chance now that if we do lose, we'll get another crack but preferably I'd not use it, but I think we've earned it. From where we've come from at the start of the year, to the run we've had the last eight weeks, I think Marrar's the only side that's beat us."
Riley Budd was again enormous for the Magpies in the middle of the ground, while Biermann was strong at centre-half-forward and finished with a game-high three goals. Noah Budd and Cody Cool were others to enjoy good games.
Advertisement
TRYC struggled a little inside forward 50 in the absence of James Roberts, but credit has to be given to the Saints defence.
Matt Thomas was brilliant deep in defence, while Flack was outstanding in the middle and Elliott Winter was rock solid.
Full-time
TRYC Magpies 3.5 4.7 7.8 8.10 (58)
North Wagga Saints 2.1 5.3 7.6 8.8 (56)
GOALS: TRYC Magpies: D.Biermann 3, E.Fellows 2, S.Williams 1, T.Hannam 1, R.Budd 1; North Wagga Saints: N.Dennis 2, K.flack 2, E.Winter 1, J.Flood 1, K.Hamblin 1, C.Winter 1
Advertisement
BEST: TRYC Magpies: R.Budd, N.Budd, J.Prestage, C.Cool, D.Biermann, J.Kemp; North Wagga Saints: E.Winter, M.Thomas, B.Keith, J.Thompson, K.flack, L.Johnson
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.