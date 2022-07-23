The Daily Advertiser
Photos

The Rock-Yerong Creek hold on for two-point win over North Wagga in Farrer League thriller

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated July 23 2022 - 11:31am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON SONG: The Rock-Yerong Creek's Dean Biermann snaps a goal during the third quarter of the Farrer League game against North Wagga at McPherson Oval on Saturday. Picture: Les Smith

THE Rock-Yerong Creek survived a shot on goal on the siren for the second straight week as they cemented a top-three finish with a two-point win over North Wagga on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.