Live coverage: July 23-24 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
In the Riverina League, it's the top-of-the-table clash between Ganmain-Grong Grong Matong and Collingullie-Glenfield Park at Crossroads Oval, Griffith hosts Turvey Park, Narrandera takes on Wagga Tigers while Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have a couple of big ins for their clash with winless Leeton-Whitton.
Advertisement
Meanwhile in the Farrer League there's a big clash between North and The Rock-Yerong Creek at Victoria Park, Coleambally takes on East-Wagga Kooringal, Temora has a new coach to face Charles Sturt University while Barellan travels to Marrar.
There's just one game in Group Nine with Tumut hosting Young while in Southern Inland, Wagga City are looking to hit back from a loss to Waratahs when they travel to Albury while Ag College are looking to back up their win over Waratahs from earlier in the season.
Follow all the action.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.