The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser's Saturday scoreboard, July 23

July 23 2022 - 8:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG MEN BATTLE IT OUT: The Rock-Yerong Creek's Noah Budd and North Wagga's Matt Parks battle it out at McPherson Oval on Saturday. Picture: Les Smith

Group Nine

Tumut 24 d Young 14

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.