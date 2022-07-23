Tumut 24 d Young 14
MCUE 12.14 (86) d Leeton-Whitton 5.3 (33)
Advertisement
Wagga Tigers 20.12 (132) d Narrandera 4.6 (30)
Griffith 8.8 (56) d Turvey Park 9.7 (61)
Collingullie-GP 8.8 (56) d GGGM 5.10 (40)
TRYC 8.10 (58) d North Wagga 8.8 (56)
EWK 34.10 (148) d Coleambally 10.6 (66)
Marrar 6.8 (44) d Barellan 5.12 (42)
Temora 11.12 (78) d CSU 9.9 (63)
Osborne 16.11 (107) d Jindera 3.5 (23)
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 17.15 (117) d Lockhart 3.1 (19)
Culcairn 8.9 (57) d Billabong Crows 6.5 (41)
Holbrok 19.17 (131) d Howlong 5.6 (36)
BB Saints 13.4 (82) d Henty 12.7 (79)
CDHBU 19.10 (124) d Murray Magpies 5.7 (37)
Waratahs 38 d Ag College 7
Wagga City 38 d Albury 7
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.