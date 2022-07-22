Tumut have added another playmaker into the mix as they chase their first top-three win of the season.
After being plagued by hamstring issues so far this season, Jacob Toppin will make his return for the clash with Young at Twickenham on Saturday.
Toppin first picked up the issue early in their round one win over Albury and has only played one more game before reaggravating the issue at training.
Co-coach Lachlan Bristow is looking forward to having another experienced option in the side.
"He's played over 100 games for us, brings a lot of experience and is looking really good," Bristow said.
"He's rehabbed pretty well so we're keen to have him back on board."
Toppin is set to start off the bench on Saturday while Josh Webb will be elevated into the starting side.
Webb will start in the centres, with Hickson pushing out onto the wing if he recovers in time after picking up an ankle issue in the 16-14 loss to Gundagai on Sunday.
Young scored a 32-20 win when the teams met earlier this season after scoring the first 26 points of the game.
However the Blues are much more confident they can turn things around after finding some form since their mid-season break.
As such Tumut have elected to front up the $1000 to play for the Challenge Cup.
However Bristow doesn't believe the club needs any more incentive to take on the Cherrypickers.
"Regardless of whether we challenged we want to make sure we're up for every game as at the end of the day the premiership is our main goal not that cup but beating Young is another step towards that goal," Bristow said.
Tumut are yet to get the better of a team above them on the ladder.
Bristow believes defence will be the key after Young put plenty of points on them earlier this season.
"Defensively we have to be good," he said.
"They've got some very good shape and structure, probably the best in the comp with that, so we have to be on our game defensively and we can't afford to cough the ball up like we did on the weekend and put ourselves under pressure."
