The Daily Advertiser

Tumut building up record with biggest win yet over Young

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 23 2022 - 10:12am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE ATTACK: Dean Bristow tries to split the Young defence as he celebrated his 100th first grade game for Tumut with a win on Saturday. Picture: Courtney Rees

There was to be no late heartbreak for the second week running for Tumut as they picked up their biggest win of the year to take hold of the Challenge Cup.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.