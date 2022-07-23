There was to be no late heartbreak for the second week running for Tumut as they picked up their biggest win of the year to take hold of the Challenge Cup.
After Gundagai scored a late winner last week, this time around it was the Blues who extinguished any chance of a Young comeback at Twickenham on Saturday.
Instead it was Malik Aitken who crossed late for the Blues to take a 24-14 win.
While Aitken sealed the win, a big five minutes from Blues co-coach Lachlan Bristow turned the game on its head.
He crossed twice to put the Blues in front midway through the second half.
Bristow was thrilled with the determination the Blues showed to become just the second team to get the better of the Cherrypickers this season.
"It's super pleasing considering we weren't at our best, especially in that first half and late in that second half they scored a very soft try but we just grit our teeth and grinded a tough one out," Bristow said.
"It goes to show the character we've got within, we've got blokes who just want to give 120 per cent."
Tumut also did it with two late changes in their back line.
While they welcomed back Jacob Toppin for the win, he went to the centres with Tom Hickson ruled out with an ankle injury on Friday night before the Blues needed another reshuffle when fullback Mitch Ivill pulled out due to illness on Saturday.
It saw Brayden Draber move to fullback and Bristow believes how the Blues handled the changes was another positive from the win.
"It was such a disrupted week, last night at training we only had 13 with blokes at work or crook, but it shows we are willing to get on with the job and do whatever it takes to get it regardless," he said.
"They were some big losses but we soldiered on without them to get there."
Blake Maher made the most of retaining his spot on the wing as he scored after 10 overs.
Zac Masters looked to have forced his way over but was denied.
Instead Young hit back as Nayah Freeman went over after 21 minutes.
The Cherrypickers then took a 8-6 lead into half-time when Jake Veney went down the short side to score four minutes before the break.
It was all Tumut to start the second half but they couldn't find a way through the Young defence before some more Bristow brilliance put them back in front with 23 minutes to play.
Darting out of dummy half, Bristow left a couple of defenders in his wake as he scored from 20 out after some good lead up play from Adam Pearce.
Five minutes later Bristow went over from another dummy half try to make it a 10-point game.
However with 11 to play Tyler Cornish stepped right through Tumut's defence to score and set up a big finish.
After Gundagai scored the winner with 95 seconds left on the clock last week, Tumut were determined not to let another chance slip.
Instead Aitken found space on the outside before cutting back in to ensure a Blues victory.
They have a week off before games against Southcity and Temora to come.
Wins in both will see them pick up $5000 as the holders of the Challenge Cup and head into finals with plenty of confidence.
Bristow is pleased with the direction his side is heading in.
"We played those two tough games here in that mud and we've been able to build some momentum on the quicker tracks," he said.
"We got Brothers, built into Gundagai and now built into this. "There's a lot of confidence within our group at the moment, some very good vibes, everyone is happy and we can't wait to keep going."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
