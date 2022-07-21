The Daily Advertiser
Business owners welcome the installation of parklets along Fitzmaurice Street

By Taylor Dodge
Updated July 21 2022 - 11:16am, first published 4:30am
A BOOST: The Huntress owner Rebekah kirby welcomes the installation of parklets along Fitzmaurice Street. Picture: Les Smith

FITZMAURICE Street business owners say the recent beautification of the strip, including the installation of fairy lights, lit-up trees and parklets, will entice more people to flock to that part of the city.

