FITZMAURICE Street business owners say the recent beautification of the strip, including the installation of fairy lights, lit-up trees and parklets, will entice more people to flock to that part of the city.
The Wagga City Council project was made possible through a $271,000 government grant which has also seen the installation of safety lighting along the levee bank path to the Riverside precinct,.
Shop Fitzmaurice, a group consisting of the strip's retailers, is most excited about the recent installation of the parklets along the strip last week.
The parklets provide large, presentable and appealing seating areas for those shopping along the strip.
Shop Fitzmaurice's Rebekah Kirby, the owner of The Huntress, said she is hoping the parklets, which will soon be decked out with greenery, will entice people to stay in the street for longer.
"We get a lot of women coming down to the shop and usually their husbands will wait outside in the sun, so they're particularly good for that," she said.
Ms Kirby said the project comes at a perfect time ahead of summer, providing residents with the perfect setting for dining out.
"We have a lot more stores now opening on a Sunday, so it's that perfect weekend setting," she said.
Wagga City Council economic development officer Kent Jarme said the parklets provide a place to socialise and connect for people who work in the area or are dropping in.
Shop Fitzmaurice's Roley McIntyre, from Sculpted Jewels, said the work has helped lift the whole precinct, from bridge to bridge and river to Trail Street.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
