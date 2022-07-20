Construction is underway on a $2.3 million hotel project which will revamp a section of Forsyth Street.
Council approved the plans for the abandoned bakery and office at 81-83 Forsyth Street to be transformed into an urban-style, 20 room hotel, in February this year.
Advertisement
IN OTHER NEWS:
HTZ Investments is behind the project which will include a private gym and 18 parking spaces.
The company received the go ahead to begin construction earlier this month and initial works appear to have begun on the site, with protective fencing erected and some removal of roofing and windows underway.
An initial proposal from 2018 included plans to demolish the existing building and construct a four-storey hotel with 42 rooms to the cost of $5.3 million.
But the new plan will incorporate the existing structure into the hotel.
Earlier this year HTZ investments suggested the hotel would boost nearby businesses and inject millions of dollars into Riverina tourism.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.