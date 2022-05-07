Increased demand for dream homes provides expansive opportunities for trades and suppliers in Wagga

This is branded content for Metricon homes.
As the great Australian dream of owning a home remains a goal for many young families, capital cities have moved out of reach for some, driving the post-lockdown migration to the regions. The aspiration of many to build their brand-new dream home in a desirable location, has triggered a Metricon building boom in Wagga.
Wagga's increase in new home builds, fuelled by Metricon's affordability, means that local building and construction workers, along with suppliers are capitalising on the opportunities.
Metricon is building more new homes in Wagga than ever before, and it could be attributed to the opening of their brand new Amira display home in Lloyd. The Amira display home is a direct result of the collaborative effort between local trades, suppliers and the Metricon service team.
The Amira is designed with all kinds of families in mind, providing multiple living spaces surrounding the centrally located kitchen, which is the heart of the home. The open plan living space flows out to a generous outdoor dining area, and the natural course of the home allows for seamless family connection.
The generously proportioned kitchen, including the island bench with seating and a spacious walk-in pantry, rolls straight into the dining area, making the Amira perfect for entertaining.
There is ample opportunity for peace and privacy, with an optional second, more secluded living space tucked away from the main living areas, ideal for children and teens to retreat to for some quiet time.
The Amira display home is beautifully appointed, with a timeless, Hamptons style facade and interiors. It presents the perfect opportunity for young families to secure their dream home, in a thriving community where opportunities are bountiful.
Regional manager of Metricon's regional north, Tania Tonks, has experienced the migration from capital cities triggered by COVID19 and the subsequent work from home era, first-hand.
"The desire for a regional tree change at an affordable price point is still very strong and is continuing the momentum it experienced in the early stages of post-lock down," said Ms Tonks.
"We work with a well-established team of local tradespeople and suppliers to bring new home dreams to life for locals and new to the area families alike. We have continued to build more homes in Wagga than ever before, creating many employment opportunities for local tradespeople in the process of helping our customers build their dream homes, in the perfect location we are lucky enough to call home here in Wagga," said Ms Tonks.
As interest rates rise, and more people are locked out of the housing market in Australia's major cities, regional areas could continue to see increasing popularity, and local trades and supply businesses will reap the benefits from Metricon's continued strength.
