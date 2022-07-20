THE family of former Wagga resident and ex-CSU Bushpig Grant Daly are calling for support to help him recover after he caught fire in an explosion on the weekend.
Grant and his father, Chris Daly, had been manning a small bonfire at their family property in Ungarie on Saturday night.
Advertisement
The men - who had come together to attend Grant's grandfather's funeral set for Monday - were unaware that moments later a small explosion would see Grant airlifted to Sydney with burns to his face, hands, ear and airways.
Chris also sustained burns to his hands and face.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Grant's sister, Brydie Daly has created a GoFundMe page to help financially support her brother and said both men are struggling physically after the incident.
"Grant and Chris are both in a lot of pain, they are both so uncomfortable," she said.
"Grant is in good spirits and is so lucky to be in a hospital with an amazing medical team."
Brydie said the support they have received, with the GoFundMe page accumulating almost $10,000 in two days, has been overwhelming.
The former Union Club Hotel staff member, who is well known to the Wagga community for his affiliation with the boxing gym, has received an influx of support since the incident.
"Those who know my brother would know he would give anyone the clothes off his back and expect nothing in return," Brydie said.
The money raised will help the young electrician, who was just starting his own business, to take the necessary time off to recover as he has a "poor immune system and is at a high risk of infection".
"The burns on his hands will not allow him to work for months, which is enough to put someone into financial turmoil," Brydie said.
"The money raised will take that financial burden away."
Brydie said it is thanks to the medical staff and her mother, Megan, for making such a hard time that little bit easier.
"I can't thank everyone enough for their generosity," she said.
Advertisement
To make a donation, visit: https://gofund.me/7bcd4deb.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.